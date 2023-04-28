Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Shares Down 3.4%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.00 and last traded at 1.00. 78,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,048,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.03.

Magic Empire Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.00.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Magic Empire Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Empire Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Magic Empire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Magic Empire Global Company Profile

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.