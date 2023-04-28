Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.71 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $9,349.56 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210039 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,489.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

