Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the period. eBay comprises 2.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,817. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

