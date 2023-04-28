Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 665,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 429,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,315,000 after purchasing an additional 287,530 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,583,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,655,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS EZU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. 1,596,859 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

