Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$2.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

MANH traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.75. 31,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,064. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average is $133.34. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,332,000 after buying an additional 164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $8,814,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

