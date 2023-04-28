Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.79

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.20. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 12,165 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Manitex International Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
