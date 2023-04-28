Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

B. Riley upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MARA. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 954,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 225,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.