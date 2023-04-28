Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MARA. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 954,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 225,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

