Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 86.72% and a return on equity of 154.10%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.