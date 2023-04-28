Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Katie Bickerstaffe Purchases 90 Shares

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($186.59).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe bought 97 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($188.98).
Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 163.48 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,092.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.37. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.13).
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.
