Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

