Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 5,177 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.81 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

