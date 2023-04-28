Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 19,085 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 955.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,538,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IGF opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

