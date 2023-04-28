Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

NYSE:TFC opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.