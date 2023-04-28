Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of General Mills by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,708,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

GIS stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

