Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.23.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 410.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 224.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

