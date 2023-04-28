Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $373.67 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

