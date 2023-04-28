Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.49. 16,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,596. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,220,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

