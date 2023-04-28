Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.49. 16,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,596. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.78 and a beta of 0.60.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
