McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $26.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $363.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

