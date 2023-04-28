McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.
McKesson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $26.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $363.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.