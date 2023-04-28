Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.
Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.
