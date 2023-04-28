Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 7.6 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

