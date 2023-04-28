Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.61 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.
Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:MPW traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,102,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,675,454. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.
Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
See Also
