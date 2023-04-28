Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,102,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,675,454. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

