Members Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 144,855 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 10.6% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $319,422,560,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 106,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.