Members Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,450 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JEPI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

