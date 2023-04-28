Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY23 guidance to $6.88-7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.88-$7.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.85. 2,297,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

