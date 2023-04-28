Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

