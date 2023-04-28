Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.88-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.7-58.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.88-$7.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.65.

MRK stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $115.47. 7,995,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,470. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

