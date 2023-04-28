Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $305.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.20.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

