Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $277.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $251.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

