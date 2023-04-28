Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $152.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

