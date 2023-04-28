Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.67 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,460,222 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.26. The stock has a market cap of £15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

