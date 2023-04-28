MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Price Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

