Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Metso Outotec Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OUKPY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Featured Articles

