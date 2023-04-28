Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Down 33.9% in April

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBOT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 36,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,089. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.14.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.