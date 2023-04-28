Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. 7,943,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,992,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

