Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.93-9.29 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 627,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $207.42.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.00%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.