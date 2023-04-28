Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.93-9.29 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 627,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $207.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

