Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.57

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.57 and last traded at $72.57, with a volume of 22746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MSEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

