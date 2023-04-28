Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Trading Down 3.8%

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.25. 18,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 48,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Miromatrix Medical from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical

In other Miromatrix Medical news, CFO James Michael Douglas bought 31,250 shares of Miromatrix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at $82,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

