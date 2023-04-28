Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.21% and a negative net margin of 176.05%. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $984.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

