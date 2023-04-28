Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 877,284 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $295,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,086. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

