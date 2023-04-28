Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 105,654 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 909,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,654 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $91,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

