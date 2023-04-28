Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 572,133 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572,133 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $95,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,007,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,017,566. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

