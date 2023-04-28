Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $107.58 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Boeing worth $107,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.71.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.77. 1,995,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.81. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

