Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $473,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $50,266,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $5,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.37. The company had a trading volume of 363,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,704. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.