Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 182,051 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Otis Worldwide worth $234,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 801,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,283. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

