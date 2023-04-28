Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 324,067 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,067 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $116,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.71. 8,723,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,238,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

