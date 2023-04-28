Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,910,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $198,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 18,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 90,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Bank of America by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 185,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 126,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 21,544,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,436,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

