Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 164 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,007 shares of company stock worth $9,887,171 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

