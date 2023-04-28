Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00.

Moderna Trading Up 2.2 %

Moderna stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.89. 2,973,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

