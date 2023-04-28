Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.56-$2.66 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. 1,716,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.